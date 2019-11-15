AAA is announcing a new AAA military membership designed to thank military members and veterans for their service.
The military membership will provide those eligible with special member benefits, including travel and merchandise discounts.
"As a sign of respect and thanks, AAA is proud to announce new membership benefits for our veterans and military personnel," said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma public and government affairs manager. "We thank our veterans and military members for all they've done, and continue to do, to protect our great country. Now we can better protect them and their families on the road."
Applying for the AAA military membership is quick and easy.
Active duty service members, as well as veterans and those serving in the National Guard and Reserves, can sign up online at aaa.com/military, where they will be able to verify their military status with the online identity network ID.me.
Those signing up for the new AAA military membership will receive:
• A $50 primary membership.
• The ability to add the first additional household member for free.
• A waived enrollment fee.
• Up to a $300 gift card for new cruise or tour bookings made with select AAA suppliers.
• Twenty percent off regularly priced merchandise purchased at your local AAA retail store or online at AAA.com/shop.
• An extra $5 off when signing up for automatic renewal.
• Ten percent off any membership level for the primary member and all additional household members every year after joining AAA.
• A personalized AAA military card.
ID.me verifies the military status of customers across the military community, including active duty service members, reserves, veterans, spouses, and families, including those serving in the National Guard.
Existing AAA members who are eligible can begin taking advantage of the special benefits at renewal by verifying their military status through ID.me and converting to the new AAA military membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.