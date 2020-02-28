Braum’s awards area customer $1K for college tuition

CLAREMORE – Braum’s has announced that Blake Thornton of Claremore won the Braum’s-Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway Prize of $1,000.
Thornton is currently working toward his master's degree in education at Cameron University. He also teaches history at Okay High School.
“I was so excited to learn that I won this tuition prize,” Thornton said, “It is helping get me closer to accomplishing my dream of getting my master’s degree.”
The contest ran from Sept. 1 to Oct, 30, 2019. Contestants had to be at least 18 years old and live in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma or Texas. All the contestants had to do to be entered was text BRAUMS to 737737. They could enter once a day.
“I heard about the contest while I was watching television one day,” Thornton said. “I entered every day once I knew about it.”
Thornton is originally from Kansas, but he has come to be a regular customer at the Braum’s in Claremore off of South Lynn Riggs Boulevard.
“The employees here are always so nice, and I just love the chicken strip dinner at Braum’s, so we visit often,” he said.
The contest offered a chance to win one of 20 $1,000 tuition awards or one $23,000 tuition award through text entries.
“This contest has really become a big morale booster among our customers and employees,” said Drew Braum, president and CEO. “We’re so humbled to be able to help others achieve their educational goals and wish all the winners success in their future.”
The Dr Pepper tuition award can be used to cover college or post-secondary vocational institutional tuition, fees, books, supplies, equipment, related educational expenses or on-campus room and board. The tuition award can also be used to pay off student loans for eligible costs.
Bill and Mary Braum opened their first Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Store in 1968. The company is still family owned and operated. There are 280 Braum’s stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, with 129 stores located in Oklahoma alone. For more information about Braum’s, go to www.braums.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.