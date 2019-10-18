OKLAHOMA CITY – The weather is finally cooler and everything pumpkin is out, and Braum’s is again offering a scoop of holiday cheer.
This year, Braum’s has a full ice cream lineup and more for the holidays: Pumpkin, Gingerbread, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint, Peppermint Chocolate Chip, and Eggnog ice cream, as well as Eggnog and Pumpkin lattes are a holiday must, along with the traditional eggnog drink available in half-gallons.
The Braum’s bakery is making holiday cakes, breads, cookies and more. Seasonal favorites include Cinnamon Crumb Cake, Cranberry Bread, Banana Nut Bread, Pumpkin Bread and Sugar Cookies. Other favorites include Apple Cranberry Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, and let’s not forget Ice Cream Pies.
Two holiday sundaes are combining holiday offerings: Pecan Caramel Cinnamon Crumb Cake Sundae and the Peppermint Brownie Sundae.
This fall, ice cream is not the only star of the show. Braum’s Bacon Mushroom Swiss and Chicken Sandwiches have made a return. These sandwiches are loaded with flavor and come with a generous portion of mushrooms seasoned and marinated to perfection, crisp strips of bacon, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo and Swiss cheese.
Braum’s also offers a fall salad: the Apple Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad. It comes with apples, cranberries, walnuts, grape tomatoes, bacon, carrots, red cabbage and chicken (grilled or crispy) on a garden of fresh crisp lettuce, drizzled with Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing.
There are 280 Braum’s stores in operation, including one in Tahlequah.
