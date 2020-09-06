Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail reports during a Sept. 2 meeting.
During the administrative report, assistant jail Administrator Johnny Dallis said there were 116 people in jail that morning - 98 men and 18 women. Eleven were sentenced to the Department of Corrections and one was sentenced to county time.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
The next GBA meeting is Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
