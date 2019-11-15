The Cherokee Nation will share the findings of the tribe's most recent economic impact study during a forum luncheon at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
A team of Oklahoma City-based economists at the Economic Impact Group conducted the study.
Dr. Russell Evans, principal of the Economic Impact Group and associate professor of economics at Oklahoma City University, will present his team's findings at the forum.
The study evaluates the economic impact of Cherokee Nation and its businesses throughout northeast Oklahoma, which makes up the tribe's jurisdictional boundaries.
A similar study in 2016 found the Cherokee Nation had an economic impact on northeast Oklahoma of $2.03 billion.
The tribe and its businesses continue to expand the economic opportunities and advantages they bring to Oklahoma through employment, labor income, and local production of goods and services.
Several state, county and local officials are expected to join tribal leaders and Cherokee Nation Businesses executives for the luncheon held at the tribe's entertainment flagship property.
Cherokee Nation, the largest sovereign tribal government in the U.S., provides an array of services, including health care, career services, human services, education and housing. The tribe also makes significant investments in roads, bridges, transportation, housing, public water and sanitation systems.
Cherokee Nation Businesses, the tribe's governmental revenue entity, has a diverse business portfolio.
CNB owns companies in the consulting, health sciences, gaming and hospitality, real estate, technology, distribution and logistics, engineering, manufacturing, construction and environmental services industries.
Cherokee Nation and its businesses employ more than 11,000 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.