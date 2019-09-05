Anadisgoi Magazine, a production of Cherokee Nation Businesses, was awarded a Finalist Certificate in the 2019 Clarion Award competition presented by the Association for Women in Communications.
Anadisgoi placed in the following category: "Magazine Feature Article, External Publication, Circulation of 100,000 or less, Current News."
This year's competition drew entries from 20 states and three countries, with 69 Clarions and Finalist Certificates awarded.
AWC is a professional organization that champions the advancement of women across all communications disciplines by recognizing excellence, promoting leadership, and positioning its members at the forefront of the evolving communications era.
Since the early days of print journalism, The Association for Women in Communications has evolved to become the overarching association to unite communicators across a vast spectrum of disciplines.
These range from print and broadcast journalism, to graphic design, photography, public relations, advertising, marketing, new media and more.
