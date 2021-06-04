There are many diseases caused by fungi, bacteria, viruses, and nematodes that affect ornamental landscape plants and lawns.
Some are benign, in that they may cause unsightly leaf spots but not otherwise significantly harm or kill the plant. Others may be very damaging and can result in plant death, including well-known tree diseases such as oak wilt and Dutch elm disease. However, just because a plant is susceptible to a disease does not necessarily mean it will become diseased.
In order for disease to occur on a particular plant, three important factors must be present at the same time: one, a plant must be susceptible to the disease; two, the disease-causing agent (pathogen) must be present and able to infect the plant; and three, the environment must be favorable for disease development. If one of these components is missing from the "disease triangle," then disease will not occur. Several key practices listed below can help minimize potential disease problems on landscape plants.
Some diseases will occur naturally despite your best efforts. But many other diseases are introduced into a landscape on infected plants from nurseries, garden centers and through the sharing of plants from garden to garden. Inspect all new plants for the presence of symptoms - leaf spots, dark roots, etc.; or signs of disease, like whitish web-like fungal growth, orange-rusty spores, etc., before bringing them onto your property.
Plants infected with a disease cannot be cured. The visual effects of the disease may be decreased through management and chemical applications, but this will not cure the plant of disease. Clean all gardening tools - shovels, pruners, etc. - to remove soil and plant debris before and after each use. Disinfect tools with Lysol, rubbing alcohol or bleach solution to reduce spreading pathogens.
Discard all plant debris away from the landscape or garden. Regularly inspect plants and discard any with severe disease symptoms. Keep the landscape insect- and weed-free. Keep garden hoses off the ground. If adding soil amendments, make sure to buy from reputable dealers. Make sure the planting site has proper drainage and eliminate standing water. Do a soil test to determine the nutrient status and physical characteristics of your landscape.
A healthy plant is a happy plant and is less susceptible to disease than a stressed plant. Avoid nutritional, water, and environmental plant stresses. Adjust soil pH and fertility according to soil test results. Do not overfertilize plants. Irrigate regularly during periods of drought, but do not over-water plants. Root rots and similar fungal disease are very common in plants that are overwatered or do not have adequate drainage. Follow recommendations for plant species requirements on sunlight, cold hardiness, planting dates and special care. Do not over-crowd a planting site. Use proper plant spacing to allow for plant growth over time and to provide air circulation around plants and reduce disease development.
Minimize the duration of leaf wetness after irrigation and promote maximum drying with proper plant spacing, good ventilation and proper irrigation timing. Avoid irrigating in the late afternoon because plants will not dry before nightfall. Reduce landscape humidity and increase air circulation by thinning annuals and perennials and by selectively pruning branches from trees and shrubs. Also, stay out of gardens when plants are wet to reduce spreading disease from plant to plant.
Use cultural and biological control alternatives - as mentioned above - before using chemical control. Use chemical control sparingly and efficiently by applying the proper, labeled rate at the labeled interval when disease symptoms are first visible. Using materials with different modes of action minimizes the potential for development of disease resistance. Please contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163 if you have any questions.
Garrett Ford is the agricultural educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.