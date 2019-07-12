When we experience excellent growing conditions, the oversurplus of hay forces some producers to sell hay at far below production costs. The production cost for fuel, labor, twine, and parts can be tracked while the harvesting process is ongoing.
One cost often overlooked cost in the production of a ton of hay is the fertilizer nutrients removed during harvest. In 1 ton of bermudagrass hay, the essential plant nutrients being removed from the field are: 50 to 60 pounds of nitrogen, 14 to 17 pounds of phosphorus, and 30 to 40 pounds of potassium.
It is important to replenish these removed nutrients to maintain an adequate level of production over time. If fertility is not replaced eventually the soil will be depleted of plant nutrients that results in declining yields and increased weed problems. A proper balance of nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and other nutrients is essential.
A hay producer that doesn’t fertilize is mining the fertility out of the soil, and the resulting soil test will reflect lower nutrient levels and a depleted yield potential. Locally the cost of nitrogen is 40 cent per pound. If you figure 50 pounds of nitrogen is needed to produce 1 ton of forage, the cost of nitrogen to produce each ton is $20. The phosphorus costs 50 cents per pound and 14 pounds of phosphorus used makes the cost $7 per ton of forage produced. The potassium costs 27 cents per pound. The 30 pounds needed per ton makes the cost $8.10 per ton.
The total of these three nutrients per ton is $35.10. If each bale is 1,000 pounds, you would have $17.55 of fertilizer nutrients in each bale of bermudagrass hay. This doesn’t include liming and land costs.
It is true that hay can be produced without fertilizing. So, you may ask yourself, should fertilizer cost be part of determining the cost of hay? Yes, because each ton of hay removes those nutrients, regardless of whether they are replaced. It is a matter of pay now or pay later. The soil can get mined to the point where it will no longer produce hay. Weeds will be the only thing that grow where grass used to be. To restore soil to good productivity will then take a massive investment in fertilizer to restore the soils fertility.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
