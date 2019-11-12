Dining Spotlight — Asian Star Tahlequah

Asian Star Tahlequah manager Eva Young walks through the basics of the popular Chinese and Japanese restaurant.
What are some of your most popular menu items?
"The General Tso’s Chicken is very popular. The egg rolls and crab rangoon sell a lot, too."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"I think we have great food. That’s what most people say. We’ve had people coming in for eight years, nine years. They keep coming back."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"We have sushi rolls."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"Fried cheesecake. We also have sesame balls."
NAME: Asian Star Tahlequah.
LOCATION: 1313 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
OWNERS/MANAGERS: Eva Young.
HOURS: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m.
PRICE RANGE: $6 to $13 per person.
ONLINE: http://www.asiastartahlequah.com
PHONE: (918) 431-0118.
ENTREES: Chicken, beef, pork, sushi, rice, noodles.
