Front-of-house shift leader Scott Roberts talks burgers and lava cakes at the Grill in Tahlequah.
How would you describe the general atmosphere or ambiance of the restaurant?
"We’re right next to the college, and we have a lot of the NSU jerseys hanging up. It’s like a sports-grill-slash-lunch-spot situation."
What are some of your most popular menu items?
"Definitely just your standard cheeseburger or bacon cheeseburger, and maybe the Philly cheesesteak, and the salads are really popular, too."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"I think one thing, our chicken strips are breaded right here rather than frozen. The way they prepare things in the back just helps us a lot — we go away from frozen as much as possible."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"We have a cauliflower crust pizza. People at first think it’s going to taste like cauliflower, but it just tastes like a really good thin crust pizza. I would recommend that."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"We have a chocolate lava cake and a lemon cake and mini apple pies, and everything comes with ice cream."
NAME: The Grill.
LOCATION: 413 N. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
PRICE RANGE: $10 per person on average.
CUISINE: Sandwiches, burger, pizza, salads.
ONLINE: Facebook.
PHONE: (918) 456-4210.
