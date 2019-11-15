DALLAS - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded $238,323 to the Oklahoma Office of the Secretary of Energy and Environment to support the state's water pollution control program.
The grant directly supports the state's ability to maintain, protect and improve the water quality of its rivers, lakes, streams, groundwater and other waterbodies.
"Oklahoma has a long tradition of conservation and protecting state waters is at the heart of its environmental program," said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. "We look forward to continuing to work with our state partners to protect our most precious asset: water."
The Clean Water Act provides funding to programs to build and sustain effective water quality programs that ensure the health of our nation's water bodies.
The funds are awarded under section 106 of the Clean Water Act.
The objective of the Clean Water Act is to restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the nation's waters. Programs under the act support monitoring, assessment, protection, and prevention of polluted runoff in waterways.
For information about EPA Region 6, visit www.epa.gov/aboutepa/region6.htm.
