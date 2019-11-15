OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has received laboratory results from Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory confirming a horse from Remington Park has tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1, or EHV-1.
“ODAFF was informed last night of a positive EHV-1 test sample from a horse stapled at Remington Park,” said Dr. Michael Herrin, ODAFF Assistant State Veterinarian. “This horse was euthanized Tuesday evening and the barn it was housed in is currently under quarantine.”
Clinical signs for EHV-1 in equine vary to include fever, incoordination, and weakness or paralysis of the hind limbs. Additionally, this disease can cause rhinopneumonitis, which is a respiratory disease usually found in young horses, and abortion in broodmares. A small percentage of equines infected with the non-neuropathogenic strain of EHV-1 can develop neurologic signs consistent with Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy.
Although it is not transmissible to humans, EHV-1 is highly contagious between equines and it is generally passed via aerosol transmissions, such as coughing and sneezing, as well as contact with nasal secretions.
The infected barn quarantine is currently set for 14 days. All horses remaining in the quarantined barn will remain at Remington Park and will be monitored daily for symptoms and additional testing will be taken if fevers arise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.