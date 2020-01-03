Tahlequah's newest housing development, Finley Ridge, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Park Hill Drive and Finley Ridge Drive.
Finley Ridge is a master-planned housing development. Developers have begun the first of the multi-phase neighborhood development. The new neighborhood is four-tenths of a mile north of the Cherokee Springs Golf Course on Park Hill Road.
Finley Ridge will feature curb and gutter streets, sidewalks, modern street lamps all to create a walk-able neighborhood. Phase I will include 18 lots of 81 once the development is complete. In Phase I, lots are featured on Finley Ridge Drive and Harlan Drove. They are overseen by the community's homeowners' association.
Developers Jasen and Jennifer Wright have researched the history of the land and say they are excited to pay respect to the heritage while naming the streets.
"We encourage those interested in this project to follow the Finley Ridge Facebook page or website www.finleyridge.info," said Jasen Wright. "You may also contact Century 21 Wright Real Estate for additional plats, plans and details."
