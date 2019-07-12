Gower feted for advocacy work with IHS

Melissa Gower and Linda Baker, Tahlequah sisters, recently traveled to Rockville, Maryland to attend the Indian Health Service Director's Award Ceremony.
Gower was one of the recipients of the 2018 IHS Director's Awards. She received the national honor in recognition of her tireless effort in advocacy to enhance the health care provided to tribal citizens across the nation.
Gower has been doing this work, which she says is her passion, for over 30 years. She serves on numerous national committees and work groups across the federal government to advocate for better funding, policies, regulations and laws.
