LOCUST GROVE – For the fourth consecutive year, the Grand River Dam Authority has approved a budget that will not include any base rate increases for its customers.
The GRDA Board of Directors gave final approval to the 2020 budget during its Dec. 17 meeting in Locust Grove.
GRDA expects to maintain the existing base rate in 2020, due in large part to its continued pursuit of operational efficiencies. It will also continue to leverage cash reserves to fund capital projects and major maintenance activities at its facility.
“Due to the decisions we’ve made in recent years, and the continued efficient and productive effort of our workforce, we’re able to go into the 2020 with no plans for a rate increase,” said GRD President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Sullivan. “Efficiency in all phases continues to be the primary driver of all GRDA does.”
GRDA’s decision to sell its administrative building in Vinita was also driven by its goal to seek greater efficiency. A new building, to be constructed near the Grand River Energy Center in Chouteau, will allow GRDA to take advantage of existing infrastructure while also centralizing much of the workforce in one location. That consolidation will lead to more efficient operations at a cost-savings to customers. The Vinita property will be purchased by Home of Hope Inc.
The 2020 budget will reflect GRDA’s continued focus on retention of key employee talent. At the same time, it will support growth across the existing GRDA customer base with the expansion of some customer programs.
“Our customers and stakeholders expect GRDA to remain strong, and relevant in the marketplace,” said Sullivan. “We will continue to adapt our business structure to accomplish that goal, while remaining as efficient as possible.”
Headquartered in Vinita, GRDA is Oklahoma's state-owned electric utility; fully funded by revenues from electric and water sales instead of taxes. Each day, GRDA strives to be an "Oklahoma agency of excellence" by focusing on the 5 E's: electricity, economic development, environmental stewardship, employees and efficiency.
