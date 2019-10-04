Nancy James, of Clear Creek Wellness Center, recently attended an Advanced Sound Healing course, and is now offering the new technique called octavial repatterning.
James plays the different tones or notes of her crystal bowls in a specific sequence, to heal and clear the chakras and the body at a cellular level.
"For more long lasting results, it is recommended that you receive these healing vibrations, at least once a week, for a period of 10 to 12 weeks," said James. "So I am offering these sessions as often as I can, for people that are interested in long lasting healing, and feeling good."
An octavial repatterning vibrational healing session will be held at the 108 Yoga Studio in Tahlequah on Thursday, Oct. 10, 7-8:30 p.m. Attendees should bring extra pillows, blankets, pads, etc. for their comfort.
Other healing sessions are scheduled to be at Clear Creek Wellness Center, 15520 N. Clear Creek Road: Sunday, Oct. 13, 3-4:30 p.m; Friday, Oct. 18, 6-7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-7:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6-7:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, an octavial repatterning vibrational healing will be offered at 7-8:30 p.m. in Unfinished Studio, 26387 Highway 82 in Park Hill. Pillows, mats, or blankets for comfort are encouraged.
James offers sound baths as donation-based community events. Those interested in attending any upcoming sessions should RSVP at 918-470-6652.
