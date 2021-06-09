After more than two years of serving Cherokee County residents at Health First Chiropractic, Dr. Seth Moore has recently purchased the business and will continue to treat patients in a new location.
Dr. Moore was born and raised in Coweta, OK, where he graduated high school and completed his graduate degree. He decided to further his education by moving to Dallas, TX, to complete his doctorate in Chiropractic at Parker University.
Upon graduating from Parker University, Dr. Moore was eager to move back to his home state. He found a position at a clinic near his home town, Health First Chiropractic Clinic located in Tahlequah, OK. Immediately he became charmed by the region and the people of this community, spending his weeks seeing patients at the clinic; and weekends kayaking down the Illinois River and walking his two Great Pyrenees around the Northeastern State Univeristy campus.
“It has been a great experience bonding with our patients and addressing their needs through chiropractic care," Moore said.
Now that Moore is the owner of Health First Chiropractic, he plans to continue to serve this community and keep the same standard of excellence when it comes to patients’ care and experience. Changing the location of the clinic will further allow Moore and his staff to deliver the best possible care so that patients of all ages and walks of life can live well and feel optimal.
Health First Chiropractic opened its doors to the new office Monday, June 7, located at 1534 Echota Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464. The clinic will keep its original hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday through Thursday. New patients and previous patients are always welcome.
To reach the clinic, call the office phone number is 918-456-1300, send an email to healthfirstchiropractic@yahoo.com, or fill out the contact page on the website tahlequahchiropractor.com.
