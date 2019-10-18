Mary's donates to Humane Society

Mary's Liquor, through its Our Customers Care More program that supports local charitable causes, has made a donation to the Humane Society of Cherokee County.
Collected both through the generosity of customers' cash donations and a portion of purchases of Fireball Whisky from July through September, Mary's donated just over $234 to HSCC. These monies will be used to care for homeless pets currently in the shelter, and the transport of animals from this area for adoption in other shelters.
"We absolutely love the Humane Society," said Sterling Wright, manager of the beer department at Mary's. "I mean, I think everyone who works and shops here knows how important pets are in our lives. And there's so much that the Humane Society does for the homeless pets of our community. Food donations to help families in need, reduced-cost spay and neuter to reduce pet overpopulation, combating abuse and neglect, and even transporting animals to other shelters to increase their odds of adoption."
Wright shared a few more ways local residents can help HSCC year-round.
"Donating to and shopping at the Resale Shop south of town is great because 100% of all sales go to the shelter. You can also donate products via the Humane Society's wish list on Amazon.com, and by making purchases through Amazon's charity program," he said. "Every time you make a qualifying purchase through smile.amazon.com, part of your purchase goes to the Humane Society. It's actually very similar to what we do with Our Customers Care More."
HSCC works year-round to provide shelter for homeless pets, and is also responsible for assistance to families who might otherwise not be able to keep their pets. This time of year, the group needs donations of supplies, food, and even foster homes for pets. Pets available for adoption can be viewed on the HSCC website. Call (918) 457-7997 for information or visit http://www.humanecherokeecounty.org.
For more information on the Our Customers Care More program, call (918) 456-4631 or email manager@marysliquor.com.
