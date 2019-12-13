NeoHealth welcomes motivational speaker

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, motivational speaker Rudy Ruettiger spoke to the staff of Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc., sharing stories about his career playing football at Notre Dame.
Ruettiger traveled to Tahlequah to speak to the NeoHealth staffers at their annual Holiday Breakfast. A highly sought-after motivational speaker, Ruettiger entertains international corporate audiences with a unique, passionate, and heartfelt style of communicating. He reaches school children, university students, and professional athletes with the same enthusiasm, portraying the human spirit that comes from his personal experiences of adversity and triumph.
He had a dream to play for Notre Dame, and it took years of fierce determination to overcome obstacles and criticisms. Yet Ruettiger achieved his dream. He is the only player in the school's history to be carried off the field on his teammates' shoulders. His life and career at Notre Dame were the inspiration for the 1993 film "Rudy."
Ruettiger has appeared on various high-profile nationally televised talk shows and radio shows across the country, and has been honored with the key to many cities in the U.S. with special proclamations for his inspiration, commitment, and human spirit. He received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Our Lady of Holy Cross College, the Distinguished American Award, and a proclamation from the governor of Nevada granting an Official Rudy Award Day.
Ruettiger co-founded the Rudy Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen communities by offering scholarships in education, sports, and the performing arts.
