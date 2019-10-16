John Newby, the executive director of Main Street Muskogee will be stepping down as the executive director effective the end of October.
He has accepted a new role returning to the news-media industry working with several media companies throughout the country. He will be assisting in the development of media companies' local tourism efforts from the media vantage point as well as assisting with targeted hyper-local economic development editorial content and strategies. He will be working with both the media companies and the local communities in which they reside to harness the synergies possible between the two to help transform and revitalize both.
“I’ve been involved with Main Street Muskogee for three years as either a board member or staff," Newby said. "This fantastic team led by Dylan Lucht, the board president, has accomplished so much; much of which goes unseen. That said, there is so much more to do and so little time to pull it off. These efforts take an entire community rowing in the same direction and hopefully the next executive director will be better suited to accomplish that."
Newby was the Founder of Starved Rock Country in 2010, a regional tourism branding initiative in northern IL. The initiative grew regional tourism from 2 million to nearly 4 million in a five-year period. Newby’s role will be duplicating those efforts along with assisting media companies in various regions throughout the country working with the process of educating local communities towards a more hyper-local mentality and the media companies with community content conversions.
Newby and his wife Kathy plan to remain in the Muskogee area. He serves on the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority Tourism board and will continue in that role and help in any way possible to see Muskogee reach the heights that it deserves.
