OSU medical student does externship at Hastings

Wesley Brantley, an incoming second-year medical student, recently took part in a rural medicine externship at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah, for a period of two weeks.
Brantley currently attends the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa. The school offers the externship to any student wanting to practice medicine in a rural community in the state of Oklahoma. The goal of the program is to allow students to experience life as a rural medicine provider for two weeks and to also see what the local community has to offer.
“I absolutely loved my time in Tahlequah,” said Brantley. “Everyone I came into contact with was very welcoming and friendly. I could definitely see myself coming back to practice medicine and being a part of the community in the near future.”
