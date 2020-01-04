The Tahlequah Industrial Authority has engaged Community Growth Strategies LLC (CGS) to develop a "Plan of Action for Economic Development" for Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
As a part of their research in developing this strategy, they have conducted several dozen individual interviews, as well as three selected focus groups.
CGS and its consultant/founder, Jim Fram will be conducting a "Public Focus Group" on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the City of Tahlequah Council Chambers, at 111 S. Cherokee.
At this "Public Focus Group," attendees will have an opportunity to offer thoughts and input on the economic development planning through comment and a priority exercise looking at the strengths, challenges, opportunities, and threats to economic growth in Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
Seating is limited. Please RSVP for attendance, online at TahlequahChamber.com. Click events, event calendar and then click on the Economic Development Focus Group meeting. Those wishing to register may also call the Chamber to reserve their space at 918-456-3742 or send an email to events@tahlequahchamber.com.
