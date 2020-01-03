TULSA - Reasor's is making it easier than ever to kick off 2020 with a fresh new assortment of wellness products that help promote good health.
Wellness means a lot of different things to different people. For some, it may mean eating nutritious foods that are low in sugar; for others, it could mean indulging yourself with relaxing self-care, and for some it may be finding the best items in the pharmacy to prevent illnesses. Whatever wellness goals our customers are trying to achieve, Reasor's will present items to help them "think well."
During the promotion, consumers will be able to snag Think Well items on sale all month long. Reasor's weekly ads will offer percentages and markdowns off many Think Well items.
Customers will also be able to nosh on a wide range of healthy delicacies from all over the store. These samples will encompass multiple types of dietary concepts such as plant based, whole food, paleo, ketogenic and more.
Shelf tags will be featured throughout the Health and Beauty section that will call out self-care items, prevention, and Pharmacist Recommended to make shopping easier for consumers.
Reasor's was founded 56 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah, by namesake Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 17 locations and two convenience stores throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor's became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,500 community members. In 2013, Supermarket News ranked the company No. 25 on its Top 50 Small Chains and Independents in the U.S.
