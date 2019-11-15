FORT GIBSON - This flu season, the cleaning pros at ServPro of Muskogee/McIntosh counties and Tahlequah remind home and business owners how important it is to step up routine cleaning efforts.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu virus can remain viable on surfaces for up to 48 hours.
Cleaning surfaces and objects that are frequently touched minimizes the likelihood of contacting the flu virus when an infected surface is touched.
"As an emergency response company, we understand the hidden danger of contaminated surfaces in a workplace or home," said Arthur Kelley, owner, ServPro. "This time of year, the flu virus can be a 'hidden danger' at home, at work, and in the community. It is a serious illness, and we want our Fort Gibson friends and neighbors to take it seriously."
There is no such thing as a foolproof flu protection plan, said Kelley, but frequent hand-washing and conscientious cleaning practices at home, work, and in the community are precautions everyone can practice to help keep them and their loved ones healthy.
For more information on ServPro of Muskogee/McIntosh counties and Tahlequah, contact Kelley at 918-913-4490.
