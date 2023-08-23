Moving to a new town, especially after retirement age, can be daunting – even more so when the dating pool is shallow in a town the size of Tahlequah.
Brenda Pisana moved to Tahlequah from Austin a couple of years ago. She initially planned to stop and pick up a friend and travel. Pisana had sold her house, bought an RV and a new truck, and wanted to head for Mount Rushmore. She ended up buying a home and staying in Tahlequah.
“I didn’t go looking for small-town America, but Tahlequah [is where I decided to stay],” Pisana said.
At an RV park before she found her new home, she started meeting folks, and one of them was Adam Allen. In the evenings, various people would gather at a new friend’s RV and drink, smoke cigarettes and talk. One night, Allen joined the gathering.
“I never would have thought [I’d be in a relationship] with him because he was so different,” Pisana said.
Pisana’s work background includes the Army and law enforcement, and in the Army she learned how to “play the dozens.” The game entailed exchanging insults with one another and trying to best your opponent.
“Adam was able to keep up with me, and we banter back and forth every day,” Pisana said. “I didn’t even take note that he was younger than me. The beginning was bazaar, and it shocks me when I’m reminded that [Adam is 41 and] there’s 29 years’ difference. Because I don’t feel 70.”
Becoming more compassionate is what Pisana credits to the continued health of the relationship. Plus, Allen is so different, Pisana said.
“He is down-to-earth and kind,” Pisana said. “And me growing spiritually and becoming more compassionate [has a lot to do with our success].”
Being divorced and/or a single parent puts another layer of complication on meeting someone who fits with a person’s lifestyle and schedule. Another transplant to Tahlequah told a different story on the Saturday Forum on Facebook on being single, and the dating options.
“I am what they call a ‘transplant’, having moved here five years ago after the divorce,” Tanya Lang Brown said.
Between Brown’s job and her extracurricular activities with her school-age daughter, she keeps busy.
“It would be nice to see organizations in town have more events for some type of social gatherings,” Brown said. “[Maybe] a singles dance, or Bingo night.”
Brown suggested one of the river float businesses could organize a singles night, or thought she had heard the state parks put on hikes for singles. She expressed the hope that the community becomes proactive in this effort, and more opportunities open up for singles.
“I don’t frequent the bars, even though sometimes I crave meeting new people,” Brown said. “There’s just not a lot of opportunities here in Tahlequah for that.”
At a local store, Too Fond of Books, Daniel Tye, store manager, likes the idea of a singles night at the bookstore.
Tye and his fiance, Erin Peddy, grew up together and their mothers were best friends. Their wedding date hasn’t been set, but they are happy in their engagement, Tye said.
“I love the idea of hosting an event for singles in this area because it seems that to meet someone here, the two options in Tahlequah would be to meet in church or to meet at a local watering scene, a bar,” Tye said. “So maybe in an environment with a little less pressure than those two situations [would be good.]”
Another commenter on the Forum had great success at meeting someone in a bar.
“It was nothing special. [I was] drunk and talking to people and he was one of them. We just sat at a table talking all night, [and] went and hung out at his shop afterwards,” Janette Welch said.
Welch and the man she met ended up getting engaged and have been together almost three years. They have a 2-year-old daughter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.