TDP's Shop Tahlequah campaign gearing up for the holidays

Maintaining a strong local economy requires the willingness of area residents to spend dollars at their community stores and businesses.
Locals can help boost that cause as this year’s holiday shopping season approaches by keeping their money in town, and through the Tahlequah Daily Press’ annual Shop Tahlequah promotion, shoppers have a chance to win big prizes. Meanwhile, local merchants reap the benefits of extra spending.
“Shopping locally helps our community and keeps the dollars here instead of providing that to big box stores and online shopping,” said Heather Ruotolo, TDP senior multimedia account executive.
Customers who visit one of the participating Shop Tahlequah stores will be given raffle tickets for every $10 spent up to $100, and then one ticket per $100 spent thereafter. Those who receive entries have a chance to win prizes provided by area businesses, but also could score cash prizes worth more than $1,000.
Every year, a variety of businesses participate in the shopping promotion, including restaurants, boutiques, health care facilities, retailers and more. The Branch typically offers customers a chance to win discounts on appetizers or dishes, all in the spirit of promoting Tahlequah’s economy.
“On anything that happens in town, especially being downtown, we like to be involved,” said Manager Justin Kelley. “The more people that get involved, the better it is.”
Geared entirely toward encouraging area residents to spend money locally during the holiday season, Shop Tahlequah helped generate more than $600,000 in revenue at participating local businesses in 2020. Averaging more than 20 participating sponsors in recent years, Shop Tahlequah gives back to the community that shops in Tahlequah not only during the holidays, but year-round.
At Felts Shoes, owner Drew Felts typically offers a pair of women’s or men’s boots. He said he enjoys participating in the promotion every year, adding that staying in town to shop is a better use of people’s time and money.
“When you shop local, your schools get the tax dollars,” Felts said. “If you go shop in Tulsa, Tulsa’s public schools get your tax dollars. So to me, that’s why you shop local, if you can. It goes back into your community. You spend money here; I spend money at other places in town. It’s the circle of life.”
Get involved
The Shop Tahlequah promotion will come to a conclusion with live, on-air drawings on Lakes Country 102.1, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. A complete list of participating Shop Tahlequah merchants will be released in mid-November. The TDP advertising team will begin reaching out to area businesses for sponsorship in the next couple of weeks. Potential participants can also reach out to the TDP at 918-456-8833, and ask for Ruotolo or Joe Mack.
