TFM leaders credit collective effort for success

The Tahlequah Farmers’ Market is returning for another season under the Leoser Pavilion this weekend.
After the pandemic forced the market to adapt and find alternative ways to delivery fresh, locally-grown produce to the community last year, it’s given the TFM board of directors a path for a “hybrid market” in 2021, said President Marla Saeger.
For social distancing purposes, the TFM held a drive-thru market last year. Customers would place their orders online and drive through the pavilion to pick up their goods. While the board and vendors missed gathering in the downtown location for community fellowship, the system opened a new customer base.
“There were a lot of people utilizing it because of walkability issues, and that was key to a lot of the new people in the online market last year,” said Saeger. “We couldn’t let that go. We had always wanted to have an online market, and getting around to it was impossible, so we had to do it last year. Now that we’ve got it, we’re carrying it forward.”
So while TFM will continue to offer online ordering and drive-thru pickup, it will also have an open-air portion that returns the local market to more of its traditional ways. Patrons will still be required to wear masks, and volunteers have been working on other precautions.
“We’ve bought new hand sanitizer stations,” said Saeger. “We’re looking at spacing so our vendors aren’t as close to each other as they were. Our new contract with the city includes the small pavilion down in front of the bathrooms so we can space out better. It’s a two-year contract, so hopefully next year it will mean added growth.”
The market will offer an assortment of greens, fruits, baked goods, herbs, meat, artisan crafts and more. The TFM has a new beef vendor participating in the online portion this year. The group is also planning to bring a former vendor back to the lineup.
“Ben Berry will be back,” said Saeger. “He was gone for a couple of years. He’s the guy who has the wonderful varieties of peppers, so he’s back in town and we’re looking forward to that.”
Some of the produce will be slightly behind this year, as the winter storm in February set back tomatoes and other plants. But as the season progresses, more produce will become available. Those who visit also help support local farmers, decrease the carbon footprint of where food comes from, and promote healthy eating.
This will be the 15th season of the TFM, and it’s taken a village to keep it going all these years.
“When I took over, it was this small little thing that was barely going, and now we’re one of the best in the state,” said Saeger. “I have to sit back and be humble every once in a while. It’s taken [the Daily Press] publishing about us, it’s taken our vendors, it’s taken our customers – it’s our whole community that’s involved in this.”
Get involved
Those who would like to place an online order have until 7 p.m. Thursday. The online market opens at 5 p.m. Mondays. Customer pickup on Saturdays is between 8 and 9 a.m. The market itself will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. For more information or to place an order, visit tahlequahfarmersmarket.org.
