Since Roman times, wood ash has been recognized as a useful amendment to the soil. In fact, North America exported wood ash to Britain in the 18th century as a fertilizer, and today, 80% of the ash produced commercially in the Northeastern U.S. is applied to the land.
Many people think fireplace ashes are a wonderful fertilizer, but it is not true. Wood ashes can sometimes become a disposal problem. There are three properties of fireplace ashes that must be considered before they can be safely and beneficially applied to soils.
Ashes from oak wood contain about 36% salt. The salt contained in ashes is highly soluble and will leach into the soil very quickly. Dumping a bucket of ashes into the vegetable garden will saturate that spot with salt and reduce the vigor of vegetables planted there.
Wood ashes have a pH of 12.4 and if used properly can neutralize the acid soils present in much of Cherokee County. Care must be taken to avoid excessive applications because ashes are more soluble than lime and will raise soil pH quickly when incorporated by rain or cultivation. Homeowners should have a soil test done to determine the pH of their soil prior to applying ashes. At too-high pH levels, microorganisms are unable to breakdown organic matter and plant nutrient uptake is restricted. Care must be taken not to put ashes where acid-loving (low pH) plants are located or where you plan to grow plants like blueberries or azaleas.
Most of our soils are deficient in potassium. Wood ashes are a source of potassium. However, the percentage of potassium in oak wood ashes is 4.5%. If you purchase potassium from a local fertilizer store in will be 60% potassium. It would take many gallons of ashes per 1,000 square feet to satisfy the potassium requirement of most garden plants.
Because of its high salt content and high pH value fireplace ashes should be used very sparingly on vegetable gardens. Wood ash should never be applied to areas where potatoes will be planted as ash can promote potato scab. However, bermudagrass has a high salt tolerance, can grow in both low and high pH soils and very rarely gets too much potassium.
In compost piles, wood ash can be used to maintain a neutral condition, the best environment for microorganisms to break down organic materials. Sprinkle ash on each layer of compost. This is especially good if you have oak leaves or pine needles in your compost heap.
Wood ashes were used by old-timers who tossed them through their trees when the dew was on in the morning. They claimed this controlled disease and insect problems. There may be some truth in the claim as a repellent because many insects like slugs don’t want gritty textures underfoot.
Wood ash can be used to repel insects, slugs and snails because it draws water out of there invertebrates. Sprinkle ash around the base of your plants to discourage surface-feeding insects. Once ash gets wet, it loses its deterring properties. Too much ash can increase pH or accumulated high levels of salts that can be harmful to some plants, so use ashes carefully.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
