Women in Business: Amanda Lamberson

Name: Amanda Lynne Lamberson.
Name of business: ALL Designs and Post Mart.
Type of business: ALL Designs is a graphic design business that has grown from just doing designs to doing it ALL (see what I did there!). Banners, business cards, vehicle wraps, window perfs, billboards, T-shirts, hats, promo items – you name, it I can do it. Post Mart is a shipping and printing store.
What is your title? I am the owner and founder of All Designs. CEO, bosswoman, head honcho, CPA, secretary, etc. I am the a co-owner of Post Mart. My business partner is Aisling Sosa.
What do you do there or what does that title mean? At ALL Designs, I do it ALL! I answer the phone, do quotes, put out fires, file the taxes, design, make orders, deal with vendors, install signs, deliver products. I did not want to work for a firm or agency, and I knew Tahlequah could use some revamping of designs and products available around town. I saw a need, so I created a somewhat fix. Being a co-owner is something new to me. I have know Aisling for years. Our sons have been going to school together since they started, and they also play on the same soccer team. We communicate with what needs there are for the store. We share tasks in keeping the store open and running. What one of us can't do, the other steps up and does. It's great having two minds to problem-solve. And we not only share tasks at Post Mart, but share in getting our children to and from where they may need to go.
How many years have you been with the company, or when did you start it? ALL Designs was created right after I graduated in December 2017. I have a BFA in Graphic Design and years and years and years of experience. Not a lot of people can say that they love their job. I am the exception. I really do love my job – whether it’s creating something from scratch based on an idea, or trying to make something better. It does have its downfalls. Just ask my family. Perks of freelancing? It’s not an 8-5 job. The downfall of freelancing? It’s not an 8-5 job. I officially launched my Facebook page and started handing out business cards January 2018. Post Mart opened its doors Oct. 14, 2019.
How long have you lived in Tahlequah? I have lived in Tahlequah since 1999. I graduated from Tahlequah High School. I would definitely consider myself a local. I love the community here. When the need arises, everyone rallies and gets something done. Since starting ALL Designs, I have tried to be more involved in the community and do my share. I serve on the chamber board and I am the secretary of Kiwanis of Tahlequah.
What made you gravitate toward this kind of business? How did you get your start? There was a time that I sold advertising for the Tahlequah Daily Press. One day, they lost their graphic designer. Guess who got nominated to go back and "figure it out"? I decided that working with the Adobe software was way more fun and less stressful. So I decided to teach myself how to use the Adobe programs. I have three children. Freelancing allows me to be there for them. Christmas party? I’ll bring the drinks. Valentine’s Day dance? I’ll help decorate. The littlest one has a fever? She can stay home with me. Track meet at 2 p.m.? I’ll be there to cheer. It’s important to me to be able to do all these things. Freelancing allows me the freedom to be there for my kids. As far as Post Mart, here's a text from my business partner that started it all: "Hey. Do you want to open Mail Mart with me?"
Tell us about your home life: Asia is 15 and runs track and cross county. She is a member of S-Club, National Honor Society, and a straight-A student. Colton plays soccer and runs track and cross country, and is a member of The Gifted and Talented Program. Hailey is also a soccer player and runs cross country.
How do you find that elusive work life balance? I haven't. I'll let you know when I do.
Where will we find you on a Saturday at 10 a.m.? Most likely on a soccer field.
What advice would you give to women trying to get a start in your field or business? My advice is for women starting a business. If you don't like what you do, then what motivation do you have to get up out of bed and start your day? Pick something you like, love, are passionate about, believe in. If you dread going to work, then you aren't going to give it your all. And if you aren't giving it at least 110%, then what are you even doing?
What advice would you give your male counterparts for how women should be treated in business? Do you think women are treated fairly? Do you feel the “glass ceiling” is still relevant, or does it exist in 2019? I am lucky enough to not have run into male issues with my business. But even if I did, I'll bet they would only say something once. Who has time for catty "who does it better" arguments? I sure don't. On the other hand, I am not a female who is afraid to ask for help.
What inspires you most about the other women that you see working in this community? Amy at Vivid is one of my fave peeps. I mean, have you seen her? She is an all-around beautiful person. She is always in a wonderful mood. In a bad mood? Go see Amy she will bring you out of it. She is working hard to promote businesses downtown, every day. Imagine if everyone had her kind of energy and love for local businesses!
Name a woman who inspires you as a fellow woman in business. What about this person do you find most inspiring or what is the reason that you are nominating her? Alicia McDowell at Moondance Photography. Alicia is a lot like I am: juggling our own businesses, children and family, and life in general. We both fail miserably sometimes. We both forget our kids snack day. We both have laundry on the couch for days. But it's OK. We both have a blast owning our own businesses. And we have our wind-down sessions over breakfast with ourselves as much as possible.
