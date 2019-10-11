Women in Business: Amy Carter

Name: Amy Carter
Name of business: Vivid Salon and Boutique
Type of business: Gift and clothing boutique and a salon.
What is your title? Owner-operator.
What do you do there or what does that title mean? It simply means that I not only own Vivid, but I also am the primary operator. I handle ordering and receiving, as well as staffing and accounting, as well as customer service. This is a title that encompasses a little bit of everything. I like variety, so it suits me well.
How many years have you been with the company? My husband, Kelon Carter, and I opened Vivid in the summer of 2012. It has been a fun and rewarding for seven-plus years.
How long have you lived in Tahlequah? We moved to the area in 2011 from Tulsa. We both decided to leave our traveling occupations and settle down in a smaller community, and decided it would be fun to open a salon and a boutique. We traveled to many communities surrounding Tulsa and decided that Tahlequah was where we wanted to start our new lives. It was the right decision!
What made you gravitate toward this kind of business? How did you get your start? In our previous occupations, I was an account representative for a software company based in the Seattle area. I primarily serviced cosmetology schools. My husband has been in the cosmetology industry for the last 25-plus years as a stylist, instructor, cosmetology school instructor and manager, and a consultant to the school industry. He has served on the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology, as well as other national boards. Since we both have the cosmetology industry in our backgrounds and we are both avid entrepreneurs, we decided a salon and boutique would be a good fit for us.
Tell us about your home life: We don't have any children together, and honestly, we don't spend a whole lot of time at home together. I spend most of my hours at Vivid, and when Kelon is not making people's hair beautiful, he chooses to do a lot of outdoor work on our property. Kelon is more "balanced" than I am.
How do you find that elusive work-life balance? I don't know that you can consider me a role model in the work-life balance world. But I will say this: If you enjoy what you do at "work," it isn't "work," and so you don't feel the need to find a "balance." I love spending time with friends and family and I do make time for that on some Sundays and some weeknights. However, I love working at Vivid. I am also an author and I work on writing books in the early mornings. I am consistently developing other business projects. I love doing all of these things in combination. I'm just wired that way, so it is my preference to be creating new things all of the time. Some would say I am a "workaholic," but I disagree. I believe that I choose to do what I want to do, and it happens to encompass what others call "work."
Where will we find you on a Saturday at 10 a.m.? At Vivid.
What advice would you give to women trying to get a start in your field or business? I would recommend finding someone who owns a boutique and salon and interviewing them thoroughly as to their duties and responsibilities. I would recommend that any entrepreneur (and anyone at all) consistently and purposely grows as a person and creates new things within their businesses. That is what is fun about it! I would also recommend that you enter this industry if you love to be around people and you love to talk with them and share with them. This is not an industry for someone who prefers to be solitary. It is a service industry both in the boutique and in the salon. You must love people and enjoy interacting with them and also be OK with taking out the trash.
What advice would you give your male counterparts for how women should be treated in business? Do you think women are treated fairly? Do you feel the "glass ceiling" is still relevant, or does it exist in 2019? I have not been treated unfairly in business. I do not put any emphasis on the way men (or women) treat me. I choose to emphasize how I treat them.
What inspires you most about the other women that you see working in this community? I love my downtown business owner neighbors, both men and women. They are strong and have great ideas and fun personalities. I am inspired by their creativity and positive outlook. Specifically, I am inspired by Angie Workman for reinventing Workman's in the face of loss. I am inspired by June Ludwig and Carrie Lane for continuing to create beauty within their boutiques. I am inspired by Amanda and Jonothan Gammil, who both have such tremendous spirits and energy. I am inspired by Deana Franke at Oasis Health Foods for always keeping a wonderful store and offering so much nutrition to our community. I am inspired by Edna Kimble for her work ethic and for her continuous dedication to growth in her industry and as a person. The list goes on and on - there is a never-ending supply of incredible women in business in Tahlequah.
Name a woman from this community who inspires you as a fellow woman in business. What about this person do you find most inspiring? Edna Kimble. Edna has a tremendous work ethic, but she also has achieved that elusive "work-life" balance by placing importance on her family and friends. She also continues to intentionally learn and grow within her industry and as a person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.