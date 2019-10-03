Women in Business: Angela Workman Cook

Name: Angela Workman Cook
Name of business: Workman's
Type of business: Clothing, shoes/boots, accessories.
What is your title? Owner.
What do you do there or what does that title mean? Business owner means jack of all trades; it's never the same each day. The best part about my job is I get to work with the public every day. I love talking to people, getting to know where they are from and who their families are. Most days I work on the sales floor alongside my employees helping customers, straightening stock, merchandising and putting out new freight. Occasionally I have to sneak off to my office to get paperwork done - sorting invoices, paying bills, ordering, etc.
How many years have you been with the company? I have been with Workman's off and on my entire life - 36 years - but became the official owner on Nov. 1, 2018.
How long have you lived in Tahlequah? I was born and raised in Tahlequah; however, I moved out of the state when I was 20 for a few years to North Carolina and Texas. Moving out of the state and away from family gave me the opportunity to see what the world outside of Tahlequah was like and allow myself to grow up mentally to appreciate my family and the blessings given daily. But, as they always say, there's nothing like home and family.
What made you gravitate toward this kind of business? How did you get your start? I have always wanted to own my own clothing business; it's in my blood. Workman's was originally started by my grandfather, Robert "Bob" Workman, then later owned by my father, Charles "Chuck" Workman. I'm a lot like my dad in the aspect of loving retail and talking; my dad could talk for hours to customers whether it was about boots, clothes or cattle. About 4-1/2 years ago, my dad and I had discussed opening a second Workman's, in a neighboring town, that would be mine. I wrote a business plan to take to the bank and we had picked out a location. Then my mom suddenly passed away, and about six months after that, we were told my dad's cancer had come back, so that plan was never put into action. As my dad became sicker and wasn't able to work as much, I was working in Tulsa full time and managing the store for him. I would work some evenings, with the occasional help from my sisters, and weekends to keep the store going. After my dad passed in November 2017, I quit working in Tulsa to fully manage Workman's during the probate of my dad. I am the third generation owner of Workman's, but I am the first female owner of Workman's
Tell us about your home life. I am happily married to my best friend, James Cook. We have a daughter, Dezi, and a son, Walker. We have six dogs: Pete, Rugar, Diesel, Mia, Remi Jo, and Jasper. James and I own a cattle ranch, plus we own half of another cattle ranch with my sister Jeannie. So, if we're not at Workman's, or going to family events, we are more than likely working on one of the ranches. There is always something to do on the ranch - feeding cows, hauling hay, brush-hogging, spraying, fertilizing, etc. - but we love it, so we don't consider that work.
How do you find that elusive work-life balance? Some days it is hard, but when you walk through the doors at work, you have to leave all your personal problems behind you, and the same with when you go home. Some days work can be overwhelming, and I just have to take a step back, take a breather and tell myself it will be there again tomorrow. At the end of the work day, even if I have tons of things that need to be done, I go home just like my employees. I feel that is very important, because without the support of my family, I wouldn't be who I am, so spending time with them is a priority. Life is too short; we are not promised a tomorrow, so I spend as much time with my family as I can. I have five nephews, two nieces, one great-niece, and a great-nephew on the way. I try to make as many of their events as I can, cheering them on. As far back as I can remember, my mom was always at my events, cheering me on and raising me to be the strong woman I am today, so that's what I want for my family.
Where will we find you on a Saturday at 10 a.m.? Most Saturday mornings you will find me at Workman's. On occasion, when I'm not working at the store, we are either working cattle or just spending time with one another.
What advice would you give to women trying to get a start in your field/business? It's a lot of hard, dedicated work, but it is so worth it in the end. Do not ever give up on your dreams. There will always be somebody or obstacles standing in your way, but fight through it all. Show them how strong you are because you can do it.
What inspires you most about the other women that you see working in this community? I feel women are dominating right now in Tahlequah. I love seeing all the women business owners taking charge and bringing awareness to hometown local shopping, bringing life and excitement back into our town, making Tahlequah a place people want to shop, eat and enjoy the night life that is offered.
Name a woman from this community who inspires you as a fellow woman in business. What about this person do you find most inspiring? Amy Carter. Amy rocks. She keeps me on my toes, always encourages the other business owners, helps anytime she is asked. Her energy is so contagious. When I doubt myself for any reason, she is the first person to set it to me straight to tell me to look around at what all I have accomplished and still have left to accomplish. I can't say enough about her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.