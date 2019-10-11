Women in Business: Carrie Lane

Name: Carrie Lane
Name of business: Cashmere Lane
Type of business: Women's boutique.
What is your title? Owner.
What do you do there or what does that title mean? As the owner of a women's clothing store, I wear many hats and control every aspect of the business. Everything from day-to-day selling and interacting with customers, to all hiring and HR-related issues, all buying and merchandising. I take care of daily and monthly accounts payable and receivables; all advertising decisions and budgets; scheduling staff and payroll. Ultimately, the owner of a small business has a role in everything that happens within the business.
How many years have you been with the company? I opened the store in August 2012, and my husband is also a partner in the business, but does not have an active role in the day-to-day operations.
How long have you lived in Tahlequah? We have lived in Tahlequah since 2012, and moved here for a coaching position at NSU. Being a business owner in the community allows you to be involved with other business owners and gives you opportunities to be on different boards.
What made you gravitate toward this kind of business? How did you get your start? I graduated from the University of Wyoming with an interior design degree and a fashion merchandising degree. I worked for several retailers and managed stores. I was a buyer for 12 retail stores and catalog; and worked in television advertising; and then opened my own women's clothing store. I feel my professional background and experience has made owning my own business easier.
Tell us about your home life: I am married. I have a wonderful husband and two amazing kids, one in college and one in high school. We are a very close family; we enjoy spending time together.
How do you find that elusive work-life balance? I am a wife and a mother first, then a business owner. The store is very important to the financial success of our family, but it allows me to do it all. I can do things with my kids when I need to, and they understand that I have to be at the store when needed.
Where will we find you on a Saturday at 10 a.m.? Opening the store.
What advice would you give to women trying to get a start in your field or business? Work for other retailers first and acquire as much knowledge as you can before opening your own. Let them pay you every two weeks and give you benefits while you learn what to do and what not to.
What inspires you most about the other women that you see working in this community? Just the level of dedication they have to be successful. A business woman doesn't stop at 5 p.m.; they are constantly being involved in bettering themselves and others.
Name a woman from this community who inspires you as a fellow woman in business. What about this person do you find most inspiring? Amy Carter of Vivid Salon and Boutique. Her positive attitude and her energy level is contagious. She is a leader in our community.
