Women in Business: Edna Kimble

Name: Edna Kimble
Name of business: Edna Sells!
Type of business: Real estate
What is your title? Realtor at Century 21 Wright.
What do you do there or what does that title mean? I am a problem solver for my clients. I assist buyers and sellers in making their home goals a reality. I sell homes for clients who need or want to move and I work with buyers who are looking for a new home.
How many years have you been with the company? I have been in real estate for a little over 15 years. I have worked with several brokers and have been with Century 21 Wright for approximately eight years.
How long have you lived in Tahlequah? My family and I have lived in the Tahlequah area for the past 15 years.
What made you gravitate toward this kind of business? How did you get your start? I previously worked in the Tulsa market for ShowHomes of America and have always really enjoyed viewing homes. But there is just nothing like having the pleasure of assisting homeowners in making their dreams come true!
Tell us about your home life. My husband and I have been married for 29 years. We have a son, Trey Kimble, who is married to our beautiful daughter-in-law, Kayelynn. They have the two most gorgeous and ornery daughters. Alix is 9 years old and loves softball, basketball and YouTube. Bostyn is 2 years old and loves her sister, her poppie and loves to have a "dance party"! Our daughter, Sidney Kimble, recently moved to Bartlesville. It was really hard to not have her here locally for family dinners and such. But we are so proud of her and she is making the world a better place for all.
How do you find that elusive work-life balance? I am so lucky that I genuinely love what I do and who I work with. My clients become my friends and friends become my clients. I also work with some of the most amazing abd awesome people. So it's much easier to work a bit later when I am surrounded by people I truly value.
Where will we find you on a Saturday at 10 a.m.? Yoga! I practice at 108 Yoga on Sunday mornings; it keeps me centered and reminds me to breathe.
What advice would you give to women trying to get a start in your field or business? Just jump in! Its' such an amazing and rewarding career. Find a mentor, be prepared to work weekends and have fun with it.
What advice would you give your male counterparts for how women should be treated in business? Do you think women are treated fairly? Do you feel the “glass ceiling” is still relevant, or does it exist in 2019? I don't really think this is an issue in my business and in my town. Our male counterparts are true professionals and have always treated me with respect.
What inspires you most about the other women that you see working in this community? The willingness to get involved and support our community. Seriously! Instead of saying, "Someone should do something about that," they say, "What can I do to help?" Bree Long is a perfect example. When the homeless population started to rise locally, Bree stepped up and volunteered. I was greatly inspired by her willingness to roll up her sleeves and help find real solutions to solve an issue within the community by promoting a task force to address and facilitate getting the marginalized members of our community in touch with local resources.
Name a woman from this community who inspires you as a fellow woman in business. Mayor Sue Catron. She is an exceptionally generous and inspiring woman.
