Women in Business: Jennifer Yerton

Name: Jennifer Yerton
Name of Business: Farmers Insurance-Jennifer Yerton Agency.
Type of business: Insurance agency.
What is your title? Owner/Agent.
What do you do there or what does that title mean? I'm a licensed insurance agent in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. I help people protect their assets - like home, auto, businesses, their family's future income via life insurance, recreational vehicles and more.
How many years have you been with the company? I started as an insurance agent in December 2010 - nine years this December.
How long have you lived in this area? I've lived in the Chicken Creek community at Lake Tenkiller around 13 years or so, I think. Gosh, time flies! I grew up in Iowa. Most of my family still lives there. We love to help people. My agency is a regular supporter of our county and city fire departments and law enforcement agencies. We also do a lot with our local schools. Probably the majority of our efforts are with the Keys School District, since that's where my kids attend school. I tried to stay involved with the {Tahlequah] Chamber, where I'm currently an ambassador, and I'm also part of the Small Business Development Committee. I'm a fairly new member of the Greater Tenkiller Area Association.
What made you gravitate toward this kind of business? How did you get your start? I used to work in transportation. My husband and I were both working nights at USA Truck in Van Buren, Arkansas. I needed a career that would allow for a better schedule and flexibility for my young children. I like helping people, so this seemed like a natural fit. It was tough starting an agency from scratch, but I had a great support system.
Tell us about your home life. My husband, Mike, and I have been married for 11 years. We have two children at home: Brooklyn and Nathan. We also have an older daughter, Katelyn, and three grandchildren.
How do you find that elusive work-life balance? This is a tough one! Finding a routine that works for our schedules and lots of Post-Its. I have several calendars that I utilize to keep everything organized. I also have a great staff person in my office who helps keep me organized. Patty has been with me for almost a year now. Knowing that I have someone in my office whom I can trust and am confident that things will still get handled - this makes all the difference in the world.
Where will we find you on a Saturday at 10 a.m.? For the past few weeks, I would say at my son's youth football games. That season is over now -second grade won the championship! - so I'll be headed to the gyms now for basketball leagues. When the kids don't have anything going on, we do like to camp, go boating, or spend some time at our cabin over on the Mulberry River in Arkansas.
What advice would you give to women trying to get a start in your field or business? Stay focused and don't quit. It can be easy to get dragged down when you have a bad day or are feeling overwhelmed. Just take a step back and remember why you started this business in the first place. Find great staff!
What advice would you give your male counterparts for how women should be treated in business? Do you think women are treated fairly? Do you feel the "glass ceiling" is still relevant, or does it exist in 2019? You see a lot more women-owned insurance agencies these days. I feel that we are treated pretty fairly in this industry and given the respect that we deserve from our male competitors. I maybe need to take up golf lessons, though, to fit in better with the extracurricular activities.
What inspires you most about the other women you see working in this community? I have met some amazing business women in this community. They are supportive of you and your business - even if they don't do business with you currently. There is still hope for the future. Seriously, though, they are great at lifting you up on days we least expect it but need it the most. The networking opportunities in Tahlequah are pretty good through events with the Chamber.
Name a woman from this community who inspires you as a fellow woman in business. What about this person do you find most inspiring? Amanda Lamberson works at NSU, owns All Designs, LLC, and is part-owner in the new business Post Mart; Dana Kellner, Remax Select realtor; and Rachel Lee, mortgage lender at Arvest Bank. They are all positive and genuine individuals. They have always been friendly to me and helpful when I needed a suggestion for something or maybe a "shout-out" on social media or post sharing to boost something my business was doing. They are all working mothers! We rock!
