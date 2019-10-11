Women in Business: Judy Bizzle

Name: Judy Bizzle
Name of business: Green Country Cinemas
What is your title? I am co-owner of Green Country Cinemas. My husband, Paul, is also a co-owner in the business. I am the president of the corporation.
What do you do there or what does that title mean? I oversee the day-to-day operation of the movie theater. I work closely with the manager as he orders supplies and schedules the movies and also schedules the employees. I do all accounts receivable and accounts payable. I work closely with the accountant with taxes and payroll. I am the final say with all decisions.
How many years have you been with the company? My business has been in operation for 20 years. My husband and I built this theater and opened it in 1999. I learned throughout the years operating the theater as I was trained, and am a registered nurse. I have been a nurse for 41 years. I worked side by side with my husband, Paul G. Bizzle, D.O., in his orthopedic practice for 28 years. I graduated from Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1978. I went to Penn State University to get some background in bookkeeping and management to prepare me to manage my husband's office.
How long have you lived in Tahlequah? We moved to Tahlequah in 1995.
What made you gravitate toward this kind of business? How did you get your start? We decided to build and open a theater when our children were entering their teenage years to provide a place for people to go and enjoy entertainment in Tahlequah.
Tell us about your home life: I am married to Paul Bizzle. We have three children. Jessica is married to Jeremiah Atha, and has two children and lives in Westville. Michael is married to Corinne, and lives in Celina, Texas. Jeffrey is living in Tahlequah and currently attending NSU in PreMed.
How do you find that elusive work-life balance? Balancing work and home was interesting when our children were growing up. I worked during school hours. My theater takes some time, but having great employees help with the daily operations. I usually go to the theater six days a week and check reports and cleanliness of the building. I schedule all the repairs and pay all the bills.
Where will we find you on a Saturday at 10 a.m.? You can usually find me at the theater on a Saturday morning, checking on the attendance of Friday night.
What advice would you give to women trying to get a start in your field or business? Running a movie theater is a fun job. It has been educational and enjoyable. Being a woman in this business is delightful.
What advice would you give your male counterparts for how women should be treated in business? Do you think women are treated fairly? Do you feel the "glass ceiling" is still relevant, or does it exist in 2019? I have had the opportunity to work with some wonderful men and women. The men are a joy to work with. They look at me like a business owner and an equal.
What inspires you most about the other women that you see working in this community? I love to see women in business in our community. I work well with both women and men. I see us all as equals in intellect. My husband has always supported me in my business ventures.
Name a woman from this community who inspires you as a fellow woman in business. What about this person do you find most inspiring? Amy Cochran has inspired me as a strong businesswoman. She has integrity and a moral compass that is unmatched. She sees all people as someone to respect. She treats the seller and the buyer with respect and dignity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.