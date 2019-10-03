Women in Business: Lisa Pinnick

Name: Lisa Pinnick
Name of business: Lisa Does Loans/Homestead Mortgage
Type of business: Mortgage loans.
Title: Licensed mortgage loan originator.
What do you do there or what does that title mean? I've always been a person who loves working, but I have never had this much fun in a job. Every new day means I get to help someone with one of the most important milestones of their life: buying a house. When someone is purchasing a home, it means someone got a new job, their family has grown, they have met an important financial goal or some other important event is taking place in their life, and I get to be some small part of it. This job is about making relationships, creating clear communication, and educating the buyer on the many steps involved. It's not just numbers and paperwork.
How long have you lived in Tahlequah, and how involved are you in the community? I was born in Tahlequah and lived here for my first few years, but we soon moved to Muskogee County because my dad worked there. Because my grandparents and other family still lived in Tahlequah, we were in Tahlequah most weekends, most of the summer, and even some weekday evenings. Many people think I graduated from here because I was here so much, but I didn't live here then, and I graduated from Warner. We moved to Tahlequah as soon as I graduated, and I've always considered Tahlequah home. I moved out of state for a short time, living in Salina, Kansas, and I'm glad I did for two reasons: That's where I met my husband, and it taught me that as soon as I could, I wanted to move back home. I'm very involved in my community. I'm passionate about supporting our small businesses, events, and neighbors. I'm on the board of directors for Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, chairperson for the Membership Committee for TACC, a member of Kiwanis, and volunteer for many nonprofits and causes.
What made you gravitate toward this kind of business? How did you get your start? I was in marketing and advertising before this, and one of my advertising customers kept telling me I would be good at this job. One day, I knew it was time for me to make a change, and I asked him more about it. I began thinking about it more and more, asking friends who do it at other places, and an aunt who used to own a mortgage company before she retired. As I began reading up on the requirements and reading professional articles and books on the topic, I realized this job was as if it were made for me. It required attention to detail, organizational skills, good communication skills, and a love of reading and research. It even requires a bit of detective work. It was as if the skills, talents and strengths that I have accumulated over the years, and my obsessive tenacity, all came together as the perfect requirements for this one career. I only wish I'd found it earlier.
Tell us about your home life. I'm very happily married, mom to six, with only one still left at home, and "Gaga" to three perfect granddaughters. I come from a ranching family and continue the tradition. If I'm not at work, or doing something in the community, then I'm at home, either catching up on the housework, feeding cattle, or feeding cowboys and cowgirls.
How do you find that elusive work-life balance? I'm not sure if there is such a thing. We're always going to feel pulled in both directions and can easily be made to feel like we're failing in one area if we're succeeding in another. Somewhere in my 30s, though, I realized I'm built a certain way and that's just who I am. I'm an unapologetic workaholic. I'm happiest when I'm being productive, whether that means helping someone buy their first home or cooking dinner for my family. I'm not much of a leisure person; I don't take vacations, and I can't sit still for very long (unless I'm sick). My family knows who I am, and they love me, anyway. They know I'll be there for the important things. I'm intense, obsessive, and full throttle all the time, and while these can be negative attributes, my family knows I'm just as "hard core" for them. So, I guess you give a little here one day and then you're stronger over there on another. Over time, I don't know that it truly balances, but life isn't perfect, and neither are people.
Where will we find you on a Saturday at 10 a.m.? Usually 10 a.m. on a Saturday means that I've been at the office for three to four hours playing catch-up, digging into the work and, in the next hour, I'll be getting ready to attend open houses.
What advice would you give to women trying to get a start in your field/business? Come talk to me. I've got a lot to share with you about things you should read, classes you should take, skills you should develop and specific ways to start. There are some terrific people in this business that I can guide you toward as well. This industry is a community and there is always a place for the person who truly cares about clients and has the right work ethic.
What advice would you give your male counterparts for how women should be treated in business? Do you think women are treated fairly? Do you feel the "glass ceiling" is still relevant, or does it exist in 2019? I think it is rare for a woman in business not to be seen as an equal - at least, in my experience. If you conduct yourself as a professional and treat people with respect, it's generally given back to you by men or women equally. Tahlequah has a woman mayor, we've had a female sheriff, and we have women in powerful positions all over the nation. The only ceiling or limits that I believe exist for women in 2019 are the boundaries we set on ourselves.
What inspires you most about the other women that you see working in this community? There are some fierce, strong, and successful women in this community, and it brings me great joy to see them thrive. They inspire, motivate, and energize me, even when they don't know it. The smile and great customer service from the woman working at the counter or cash register keeps me smiling if I've had a hard day. The smart, savvy business owner managing employees, her inventory, her accounting/payroll and her sanity all at the same time lets me know that hard things are possible, and I can do them, too. The dedicated professionals, who still find time to make it to the party at school and manage their hectic schedules, make me know that we're all in this together. Strong women are like diamonds: They are formed from heat and pressure, but my, how they shine.
Name a woman from this community who inspires you as a fellow woman in business. What about this person do you find most inspiring? Cindy Morris, president, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce. I first met Cindy when she was president of the Chamber of Commerce in Miami. She was a striking presence then, and I remembered her and realized just how lucky we were to acquire her talents for our own Chamber of Commerce in Tahlequah. Cindy is a great communicator and one who enjoys connecting people to one another. Networking is her superpower. She is also organized, efficient and very creative. She is innovative and has a terrific work ethic. If you have not yet met this great addition to our community, go by and visit her. She's one to watch, and I can't wait to see the great things she will do for the business community in Cherokee County.
