An undisclosed offer has been revised for a Cherokee County business owner accused of obstructing an officer when he was questioned by authorities after an altercation occurred at his business in December 2022.
On Jan. 4, 2023, the misdemeanor charge was filed against Sparrowhawk Camp owner John Wesley Townshend Jr., 43, after he allegedly failed to provide a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy information about a reported crime that had occurred at his place of business.
According to court documents, on Dec. 12, 2022, witness Teresa Montano, who was visiting the campground, claimed an individual pointed a gun at her and another cussed at her and told her to leave.
Townshend reportedly told Deputy Nick Chute that “nothing happened.”
“John Townshend was the individual without the gun who cussed Teresa Montano, but told Deputy Chute that nothing happened,” according to the filing.
During his initial appearance on Jan. 18, 2023, Townshend pleaded not guilty. According to court documents filed on Feb. 27, 2023, the offer extended to the defendant was not described. The filing just stated, “offer extended, reset to consider.”
The defendant is represented by local attorney B.J. Baker, while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is representing the state. Townshend is scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on June 19, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.