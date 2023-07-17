HULBERT – The Town of Hulbert Board of Trustees heard from new business owners who introduced themselves at the July 13 meeting.
Originally from Oaks, Josh Welch and his wife just moved back to Hulbert from San Antonio, to open a wellness facility called “Fire and Ice Spa Differently.”
The owners just made an offer on a building, which is located where the Local Bank currently does business.
“It will have two different types of saunas, a hot tub, a cold plunge tank and a cool zone room, as well as a juice bar,” said Josh. “The intent of it is a wellness facility. The benefits of contrast therapy are incredible, and we would love to do that here and be part of the community and be involved in the city.”
The pair also plans to work with local farmers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables for the juice bar, and hope to host health and wellness fairs and festivals in the community.
“We want to make it a destination and change the definition of what people believe a spa is supposed to be,” said Josh. “We’re looking for a place where people can come, where they can get the wellness benefits, relax, and have something new, something different.”
The Welches said they hope to be open two months from the closing date, and plan to use local businesses to renovate the building.
The board also approved an ordinance related to the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund.
Kim Boston, Hulbert office manager, said the town has been with OMRF for more than 20 years, and every four to five years, the municipality can “go up a plan for a better retirement for employees.”
The board tabled a resolution related to Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement Systems for the Hulbert Police Department.
In other business, Mayor Kenneth Fore announced the new engine pumper fire truck with a 1,500-gallon tank is expected to be delivered on July 19.
What’s next
The next regular Hulbert Public Works Authority Board of Trustees meeting is at 6 p.m. on Aug. 10, followed by the Town of Hulbert Board of Trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. the same day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.