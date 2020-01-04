Business owners: 2019 holiday shopping season good

For many downtown merchants, the holiday season is the most prosperous time of the year.
That held true for some businesses in Tahlequah this year, while others saw little change in traffic compared to previous seasons.
Downtown at Vivid Salon & Boutique, Owner Amy Carter said she's had an "excellent" couple of months and that numbers were higher this season.
"I think people are recognizing that shopping local is important two reasons: for one, it's more fun; and two, it actually has an economic impact on our community," she said. "The difference between buying in a local store is out of $100 you spend, $25 more stays in your community, if you compare that to a chain."
Carter and other business owners said if just 100 people made the decision to shop downtown, it could make a "huge difference" in the local economy.
"From the perspective of just being worn out, I'm glad it's over," Carter said. "From the perspective of shopping, I'm not glad it's over. I wish it was like that all year-round. If it was, our economy would boom."
Next door to Vivid, Felts Shoes was busier than last year. Owner Drew Felts said the past three months "were pretty good," although he isn't sure if he could pinpoint one factor. He said it could be the fact that more people are talking about the impact sticking with hometown businesses can have. Every day, he and neighbor Carter make a video to highlight some of Main Street's different options and businesses to remind people what they're looking for can be found outside of big box stores.
"I think 650 to 800 people a day see them," said Felts. "So it can't hurt and it just reminds people to shop local."
At Start, the gaming center on Muskogee Avenue, business was "not necessarily better, but not worse," said owner Adrien Nong. Some rumors about the business's closing put a damper on the season, but for most the part, the video game joint received guests regularly during the holidays.
"The college kids leave, but then the K-12 kids don't have anywhere to go, so they come here," said Nong. "So business stays about the same, but the age ratio warps a little bit. Our lock-in was pretty good. We had almost a full house."
While Start saw "maybe a little bit less" gamers this holiday season, according to Nong, it certainly is not closing down anytime soon. Nong has even received interest from Gov. Kevin Stitt to help expand the esports industry throughout Oklahoma.
"We just had one of those, 'We're shutting down' rumors a couple of months ago," he said. "It's really frustrating more than anything, because I don't know who keeps spreading these rumors about us, but it's really annoying."
Not far from Start, Junie's Closet saw a successful Christmas. Although she said traffic was about the same as last year, owner June Ludwig also believes more area residents are starting to understand the importance of shopping local. And with 2020 underway, Ludwig, along with other owners, will start preparing for the next holiday season.
"It's a time of year you get to see so many people - sometimes people you only see once a year, sadly, but it's a lot of work," she said. "Now we're doing inventory and looking forward to spring. I'm getting ready to go to market in a week and half and start all over again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.