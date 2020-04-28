Several Tahlequah businesses have adapted to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, altering the way they operate to serve customers and bring in revenue at the same time.
When Mayor Sue Catron first announced the stay-at-home orders for the city, Lift Coffee Bar decided to close its doors, as traffic for merchants on Muskogee Avenue came to a halt. But now, the coffee joint is back open, rearranging its business model to offer curbside and delivery services.
“Even during lunch time, it just felt like a ghost town down here,” said Jarrod Railey, of Lift. “I think everybody was really scared at that point, but then we got to where there was more traffic on the road, so we felt like we could reopen, and it’s been awesome. The support of the community has been awesome, and I’ve noticed that with other local businesses around, too.”
Customers can now call ahead to order a coffee, latte, tea, or any of the food items on Lift’s menu. Once customers arrive, a barista will come to their vehicles to take payment and deliver their orders. Railey said the new system has required a couple of extra hands, but they have continued to practice social distancing and employees wear personal protective equipment while on the job.
Lift has also found a new way to reach customers.
“When we reopened, we decided to open up for home deliveries, as long as we make a contact list,” said Railey. “So you pay over the phone and then we bring it, put it on your porch, knock on the door and walk away. Just to kind of help the community maybe stay at home, we’re not charging a delivery fee and there’s no minimum. So we’re delivering all over town, even if they just want a drink.”
Those who would like to order delivery from Lift must be within the city limits. The coffee shop has recently started selling smoothies, and for those who can’t get enough of the latte, Lift is offering “Addiction” jugs, which are half-gallons jugs of latte.
A two-in-one business on Main Street has also reopened its doors, along with many others. Amy Carter at Vivid Salon & Boutique has been active on social media, keeping the storefront clean and taking extra precautions for those looking to get a haircut.
Carter said Vivid received a five-page-long document from the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology that extends guidelines “to the max.”
“The State Board of Cosmetology is there for health and safety of the people,” she said. “So we’re already normally under strict guidelines. We have to pretend like you all always have communicable disease back there. That’s like the standard. So now, we have to assume you’re infected with COVID.”
Carter is happy to have her doors back open, but she's also remaining cautious. Those who would like to see a stylist will be asked to answer some questions, have their temperatures taken, and read a couple of paragraphs about social distancing protocols. Those who schedule appointments will also be asked to stay in their vehicles until it is time for their haircut.
Bars and pubs have been among the many businesses that have had to shutter due to the tendency of large crowds to congregate. Fortunately for folks at Kroner & Baer Pub, they were able to establish the Hangry Baer Kitchen just before the onset of the coronavirus. That allowed them to pivot their business model and stay afloat during uncertain circumstances.
Owner Chris Whytal said that while the business plans to open its outdoor seating for food customers May 8, he and his workers have been slinging burgers, chicken wings, tacos and more. He said one of the things that has helped Kroner & Baer is a Facebook page dedicated to restaurants offering takeout and curbside service – Tahlequah Local Curbside, Takeout & Delivery Restaurants.
“I think that Facebook page has not only been phenomenal for us, but all the businesses,” he said. “That has helped us and just the local community coming together and trying to support local businesses has been really good.”
