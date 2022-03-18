Businesses at river, lakes anticipating busy tourist season

Amid high gasoline prices, marinas on area lakes and float operators on the Illinois River are expecting a high turnout this year, as many will prefer to stay close to home, rather than traveling out of state.
Over the past two years, COVID has forced many to stay grounded. Flights and cruises were canceled as Oklahomans opted to plan staycations.
Last year, float operators were told that an agreement between the Grand River Dam Authority and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation that allowed operators to use the public access points had expired.
"We've seen a positive outcome between GRDA and our river outfitters. I think that with all of the attention brought to the issue of public access points on the Illinois River, it has allowed river operators to work more consistently with GRDA," said Gena McPhail, director of tourism for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
In December, former TDP News Editor Grant D. Crawford reported that the agreement, in fact, had been extended until 2025, which means outfitters will continue to float tourists down the river.
Pam Hazen of War Eagle Resort is looking forward to the upcoming year.
"I"m excited there's no COVID," she said. "We've been through two COVID summers. I think it's going to be a good one. People have discovered us who normally don't come, and I think gas prices will help us. Coming to the river is not an expensive vacation. People will come to the river. They won't spend a fortune."
War Eagle Resort offers 16 motel rooms, seven A-frame cabins, 17 bunk houses, the Cherokee House, the Rock House, three lodges, and an RV park with tents. RVs are hooked for electricity and water. The resort also offers rafts, canoes, kayaks, and six-man rafts. In years past, customers could check out canoes, but because younger people tend to prefer kayaks and rafts.
The outfitter also has a barbecue stand and serves breakfast.
"We are full every weekend," said Hazen.
Riverbend Floats is a smaller outfitter that will offer a full range of options, from kayaks to rafts.
"Business has been phenomenal during COVID. With these high gas prices, I expect people will stay home. Business will be phenomenal this year. We try to sell customer service, and we've made great friends over the years. It's a fun business," said Robbie Frank, Riverbend Floats owner.
Riverbend attracts people from all walks of life, but especially families and older adults.
"Ours isn't typically the party bunch. It's a nice family experience," Frank said.
Floaters can expect to see a full range of wildlife.
"We have some eagles. We even have some year-round bald eagles that we didn't have before," he said. "We see a full range of wildlife from river otters to giant fish [carp]. You can usually see them by eye. Floaters will say, 'I saw a huge fish.'"
Other wildlife common on the Illinois River include rabbits, deer, elk, bobcats, and more.
Riverbend floats sells out on Saturdays, so Frank recommends that visitors make reservations.
"I always tell our employees that this may be the only vacation a family can go on this year, so let's make it special for them," said Frank.
Burnt Cabin Marina & Resort in Park Hill offers rentals, cabins, camping, and boats along Lake Tenkiller. Popular are pontoons, tritoons, jet skis, paddle boards, and ski boats. The nine cabins on the premises are different sizes and can hold between four to 10 people. All lakes have water views.
"It's a pretty lake. Everything we do is water-related, whether fishing, boating. There are people who don't boat," aid Karen Young, co-owner.
The site also offers live music and other events, such as Aquapalooza. Movie nights will take place on a big screen in the water, which spectators can view from land or on a boat.
"The Boat Bar and Grill is popular and offers burgers, quesadillas, tacos, pulled pork, brisket, as well as catfish, fresh from the lake.
Youth groups from 150-200 people also visit Burnt Cabin
"Gas prices are high, but I don't think it will keep people away," said Young.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.