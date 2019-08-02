The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Waste Management Act (SB 882), passed in the 2019 legislative session establishes policies for applying for and obtaining a medical marijuana waste disposal license.
The act allows for the issuance of up to 10 licenses in the first year of the medical marijuana waste disposal licensing program.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality are working diligently to evaluate the applicable requirements for medical marijuana waste disposal licensing.
As with other OMMA businesses, medical marijuana waste disposal license applicants and licensees must meet the requirements of all applicable agencies and entities who have regulatory authority related to the business.
These agencies will include, at minimum, DEQ in addition to OMMA. Potential medical marijuana waste disposal license applicants are encouraged to contact DEQ at 800-869-1400 as soon as possible with any questions about DEQ permitting and licensing, prior to seeking an OMMA waste disposal facility license.
