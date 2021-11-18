After a long night of sales at Ladies Night Out Thursday, downtown stores are gearing up for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday events.
Black Friday is important to local retailers. Traditionally, the day is called such because it's the one that puts them in the black, or where they make a profit for the year. Merchants agree it's important to support local businesses because the money is returned to the community.
“There’s no need to go out of town. Local businesses are here for you,” said Amy Carter, Vivid owner. “Remember team Tahlequah, from an economic perspective: What happens in Tahlequah stays in Tahlequah.”
One Moore Time will be opening up shop on Black Friday for a Dollar Days Sale, when previously clearanced items will go on sale from $1-$3. The event will take place from Friday to Saturday.
Junie’s Closet will hold a 15 percent sale for the entire store. Shoes and boots will be 25 percent off.
All products at Nine One Eight Salon & Boutique will go on sale 20 percent on Friday and Saturday.
Too Fond of Books will hold a Black Friday sales event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first 25 patrons will receive a gift card valued between $5$100 with purchase. Also, $10 gift cards will be given to everyone with a $100 purchase, and mugs will be given to those who make a $30 purchase.
FourNinety Creations will be holding a 15-25 percent sale on select items. This year, candles and water bottles are going to be popular.
“We can do custom engravings on candles. it can say anything you want on it, be it a monogram, a Bible verse, or a favorite phrase,” said owner Brian Rigsby. “Aside from the candles, we have charcuterie boards, which are popular. We now have a 32-ounce water bottle, which is great for kids in school with them not letting the kids use the water fountain. We’ll personalize water bottles, so if they lose it, it will have their name on it.”
Felts Shoes will hold a buy one, get one half off sale on Friday. This year, Uggs are popular, as are Hey Dudes, which are lightweight, comfortable shoes for men and women.
“Hey Dudes are pretty much always sold out, but we are going to get some in for Friday,” said Mary Demo, Felts Shoes employee.
Workman’s will be open on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The store will be holding special sales and will announce them on its Facebook page. Employees plan to put together a last-second special.
Windmill Boutique will have items for sale up to 20 percent. There will also be drawings for prizes.
Beautiquey will be open on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but closed on Saturday. Select items will be 15-25 percent off, and some items even more so.
“If you purchase $150, you get a Tom Clancy tote bag and a Painted Poppies jewelry travel case,” said owner Bryn Smith.
Vivid will be open on Friday and Saturday. It has a candle line called Okie Candle Shop.
“It’s a better seller than the national lines I’ve carried,” said Carter. "We have the Moroccan Oil line that you can’t get at Ulta.”
They also carry tea towels, and coasters that make a perfect holiday gift.
Boulevard will be holding a storewide 25 percent sale on Friday. It will also hold specials by the hour, and some items, such as ties and beard oils, will be 50 percent off.
At Town Creek Mercantile, the whole store will be discounted, plus, they will have individual vendor sales. The stocking stuffer grab-and-go section comes with prewrapped gift items.
“We have the cutest grab-and-go section. We have salsa, maple syrup, pancake batter, and T-shirts and blankets wrapped up in baskets. We have hot cocoa baskets, dry soup jars, and cookie mixes,” said owner Amber Forrest.
