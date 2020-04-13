Local business owners are pulling together to help one another, and the community as a whole, after COVID-19 caused them to shut their doors.
Austin Reece, owner of the Rhodes Printing Tahlequah location, has opened a community fundraiser website that allows businesses, nonprofits, bands and more to sell T-shirts. For each shirt ordered, $10 will go back to the company or entity.
“It’s been pretty cool,” said Reece. “I’m overwhelmed by how the community is taking to it. We’re blessed we can use our skill set to help others.”
Reece started the campaign by contacting existing Rhodes’ customers, but through word of mouth, it has expanded.
“I did a lot of footwork and contacting people on Facebook. We’re still getting a whole lot of inquiries. Save The Illinois River just joined. So, it’s not just small businesses; it’s become local nonprofits. And bands – they can’t play any more,” said Reece. “It’s become more than what we expected. We’re putting in a lot of man-hours. Most of the logos we created ourselves.”
As of Monday morning, 37 businesses and organizations had T-shirts available. These range from restaurants to salons to dance companies to the American Legion. Other shirts available include: “Together Tahlequah,” “We are the church,” and “You are essential to me.”
Reece said there is no charge to the businesses or groups that participate.
“We’re excited about the day we get to cut those checks,” he said.
The first round will close April 16, and those who had shirts sold will get money then.
“If we see a lot of people wanting to keep it open, we’ll do that,” said Reece.
Reece hopes to raise $10,000 through this campaign, and as of Monday afternoon, $4,480 had been collected.
Rhodes Printing has been in business for 50 years, and has locations in Claremore and Coweta, owned by Matthew Doke. Those locations are offering the same fundraiser for entities in those areas.
All T-shirt orders are pre-orders, and the Rhodes team is following all safety and health guidelines so orders are filled on a biweekly basis. If the company is deemed nonessential and has to shut down, orders will be filled as soon as possible.
Team Tahlequah has become “Tahlequah Strong,” with Amy Carter of Vivid Salon and Boutique leading the way.
For the past year, Carter and Drew Felts of Felts Family Shoes had been doing Team Tahlequah broadcasts each morning on Facebook, but now, Carter is doing them solo in the evenings on the Vivid page. She shares information about what downtown businesses and restaurants are doing.
“We don’t want to close down because of the coronavirus. I’ve had to get really creative really quick. I have no salon. I’m not throwing eight years down the drain,” said Carter. “I got absolutely creative and it’s working; people are responding.”
She is also collaborating with other businesses to offer items printed with “Tahlequah Strong.” T-shirts printed by Nova Screen Printing are available in a variety colors, some with V-necks or long sleeves. With 490 Creations, Carter is marketing metal tumblers and cups. These can be personalized for an additional cost. For each T-shirt or tumbler purchased, $2 will be put into a separate account to benefit local health care workers and support staff.
“We want to buy them lunch if they’re too busy in meetings or preparing for surgery, or we’ll call local independent restaurants and order them some snacks,” said Carter.
Tahlequah’s Rose Rock Coffee is also available through Vivid, and a discounted K-cup and logoed mug package is being offered.
Diane Brill, owner of Whimsy House of Beads, will have special items on the Vivid site, too. Her jewelry line is Whimsy Designs.
Customers can also support Vivid and 490 Creations by becoming a Vivid VIP while the storefront is closed. Members will receive a red metal VIP card, which gives them 25 percent off one regularly priced item each month and 10 percent off everything in the store.
“These are red for love. It will never expire,” said Carter. “After this, we’ll sell regular VIP cards in a different color.”
She is continuing to collect personal protective equipment for locals in need. Carter said a member of Team Tahlequah collects them and distributes the PPE where needed.
“I’m willing to do whatever it takes for the community at large for as long as it takes,” said Carter. “I have the marketing to do this, and not everyone has that. It’s made me a better business owner.”
You can help
To order shirts, visit https://cheap-tee.com/together_tahlequah_20. To participate, call 918-457-7801 or email sales@crispyprint.com. For Vivid tumblers and cups and other items, visit https://vivid918.com.
