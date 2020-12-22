Several local businesses will be open late Christmas Eve to ensure customers can get those last-minute gifts.
Teresa Williams, owner of Threadz Consignment, said the store will be open Dec. 24 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
“Locally-made tie-dye is the answer for those last-minute gifts. There's a huge selection at Threadz for men, women, and kids,” said Williams.
Anyone in need of some affordable footwear can check out Felt’s Shoes. It will be open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and will reopen on Dec. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those wanting an adult beverage and some music with friends can do so at Ned’s until 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve – not 11 p.m., as some might think.
While most bars and pubs were supposed to close by 11 p.m. due to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order, a district judge placed a temporary restraining order on Stitt's measure.
Redneck Yacht Club owner Daniel Capps filed the lawsuit against Stitt, after the governor ordered all bars to close by 11 p.m. on Nov. 16. According to the temporary restraining order, Capps has shown by clear and convincing evidence that the injunction was in the public interest.
“We won't know until Dec. 30; that’s when the lawsuit goes back to court,” said Ned’s co-owner Gary Kirkpatrick.
Kroner & Baer Pub will be operating normal business hours, 3 to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.
However, Lift Coffee Bar will be open and operating on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We’re planning on opening Christmas Day for limited hours, but we were open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and people seemed to really like that,” said General Manager Jarrod Railey.
Railey said they will be open until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Morgan’s Bakery will be remain open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. The bakery will remain closed until Jan. 5.
Vidalia's Cafe & Catering will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Reasor’s will remain open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen at 7 a.m., on Dec. 26. Save-a-Lot is operating the same business hours as Reasor’s.
Folks looking for fun activities close to the holidays can hit the pins at Thunder Bowl Lanes until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The alley will be closed on Christmas Day.
