Businesses praise work of developmentally disabled

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan coined the term for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month to provide encouragement and opportunities for those with certain disabilities. One of the goals was to destigmatize those with such challenges, while reminding the nation that everyone is human, regardless of what they may face.
To this day, DDAM continues to be recognized throughout the U.S., and many organizations and programs work to bring attention to the cause –in Tahlequah and throughout the entire nation.
The Tahlequah community prides itself on its work to help those with disabilities, and the Oklahoma Production Center is a standout nonprofit that constantly fights to help those in need. Since 1981, OPC has followed its mission of assisting people with disabilities in numerous ways, such as residentially, vocationally and educationally.
OPC offers different vocations for its clients, such as trash services, litter pickup and maintenance. Along with this, OPC provides clients with housing.
“It is the vision of the Oklahoma Production Center to empower people with developmental disabilities to control their lives and claim their rights,” said Daniel Perry, executive director of OPC. “This year, we will be celebrating 40 years of serving people with disabilities in the Tahlequah area and look forward to many more.”
The National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities is hard at work to bring attention to Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, too. Its goal is to demonstrate how those with and without developmental disabilities can make strong and diverse communities. They prove this through their social media campaigns.
“We have seen great results of our social media campaigns each year and the number of people contributing grows steadily,” said Donna Meltzer, CEO of NACDD. “Many people participate in the campaign including people with I/DD [intellectual and developmental disabilities], family members, direct support professionals, teachers, community leaders, employers and others.”
The social media campaign began in 2013 and has only gotten bigger since. This year, NACDD is using the hashtag #DDawareness2021 on the different stories and pieces they are sharing.
“DDAM is a great way for people to connect across all lines to share positive images about life with disabilities,” said Meltzer. “COVID-19 has made this year incredibly challenging for all people and, in particular, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who were used to being active members of their communities. Being shut away feels unfair and has shined a spotlight on inequities like health care and lack of access to technology.”
In Tahlequah, many students are also hoping to raise awareness to this cause. Many speech language pathology students and special education students at Northeastern State University intend to work with individuals with developmental disabilities in the future.
“Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is a great time to remind ourselves that, while those with disabilities might struggle in certain aspects, they are special and unique in their own way,” said Taylor Sanchez, speech language pathology student at NSU. “Just because someone may be different from us does not make them any less of a person and it is vital that we take time to remember that.”
