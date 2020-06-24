Busy summer set to continue through July 4 weekend on water

By Logan Curtis
Despite the surge of COVID-19 cases over the past month in Oklahoma, marinas, landings and resorts on the river and lake expect to continue what has already been a successful summer into the Fourth of July weekend.
Many resorts are not only booked for Independence Day, but have had their weekends booked for most all of the summer so far.
Riverside Resort on the Illinois River has been having a very exciting and successful summer for their business, one that owner Gary Gilmore is proud of.
"We're completely full on everything from boats to lodging, but it's been that way for the last three weeks in a row," said Gilmore. "It looks like it might continue all summer long. This is our fifth year, and we feel like we're doing something right."
Other resorts and rental spots on the river have experienced similar success this season. Tom Eastham, owner of Falcon Floats on the Illinois River, is enthusiastic about the turnout they are expecting July 4 weekend, and for the remainder of the summer.
"It's going to be great," said Eastham. "We're currently booked for this coming weekend and the Fourth of July weekend. It's looking even better than it was last year. It looks like it's going to be a good summer."
The river is not the only aquatic attraction that expects heavy turnout for the holiday weekend. Lake Tenkiller and its many marinas are hoping for a fantastic Fourth of July.
"Our cabins and boat rentals are completely full for the Fourth of July," said David Labrue, owner of Cookson Bend Resort and Marina. "We've been pretty full every weekend. It's been a very busy summer for us."
Also taking place on the lake will be the annual Fireworks on Tenkiller event, sponsored by the Greater Tenkiller Lake Association. Beginning at dusk on July 4, the fireworks show will take place at the south end of the lake and will be staged from the lagoon location.
According to the Greater Tenkiller Area Association's page, over 500 people have listed themselves as interested in the event, and the best places to view the fireworks will be Corps of Engineers overlook, inside the park area, Pine Cover area, Strayhorn Island and Big Daddy's.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.