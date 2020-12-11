Alyssia Hylton doesn’t just own and operate Boulevard LLC; she also makes some of the products, such as T-shirt designs, bracelets, and beard products.
Her most popular T-shirt right now, being sold for holiday gifts, is one with a Morgan’s Bakery tiger cookie design. She also has different Tahlequah and holiday designs.
“I’m making sweatshirts and hoodies as fast as I can,” said Hylton.
Finding a man's gift can be difficult without resorting to tools, but many men are growing beards, and maintaining them can take some work. Boulevard offers over 20 scents of beard oils and balms.
“Boulevard Nights is the most popular scent. RIght now, they can bundle any oil and balm for a discount,” she said. “We appeal to all the different scents. We carry a barbecue sauce my friend in Spavinaw makes, so they have something to eat. We have Christmas ‘dad joke’ cards, so they have something to read.”
Since she carries locally made goods, such as the sauce and some leather goods by Outpost 75, Hylton said people can feel good about shopping there.
While underwear may not usually be an exciting gift, Hylton said the Wood Underwear line is always popular.
“It’s made of 48 percent beech wood. It’s moisture wicking and lasts a long time, like years,” she said. “We just got in the loungewear, and it is super-soft.”
For those afraid of buying the wrong size when giving a gift, Hylton recommends the one-size-fits-all Arcade Belt. Socks are also a good pick, and there is a huge variety of novelty ones available.
“We are carrying more socks than ever. We just got some slipper socks that are Sherpa-lined. They make you feel so spoiled,” said Hylton.
Socks and slippers are a hit at Felts Family Shoes, according to Drew Felts. Vans and Birkenstock continue to be popular brands of shoes for all ages.
Workman’s is known for its boots, Western wear, and sturdy work clothes, but it also carries items that are fashionable and comfortable. T-shirts come in a variety of brands, and plain long-sleeved T-shirts are popular, according to Chris Barnhart.
“People are still buying boots. Jeans, belts, hats, and vests are big sellers,” he said. “They’re looking for Carhartt, but we haven’t gotten any new stock this year.”
Hylton said guys are getting more into jewelry these days, and she has been making bracelets with lava beads.
Rings, bracelets, and necklaces made of silver and purple clam shell pieces are available at Two Guns Leather Co. The Wampum line features contemporary and traditional Native designs.
