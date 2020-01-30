Toboggan, boysenberry, geisha, and mahimahi were a few of the words students misspelled during Thursday's Cherokee County Spelling Bee in the Tahlequah Public Schools Performing Arts Center.
The Bee was rescheduled due to inclement weather the week before.
Over 130 students in grades 5-8 from Briggs, Grand View, Hulbert, Norwood, Tahlequah, Woodall, and Shiloh Christian School participated in the annual competition. Those attending had won classroom and school bees. Each had been given a list of words, but it was recommended that they read a variety of things to become familiar with different words.
Only five were left on stage after the first round. Those who had missed words returned to their seats in the PAC or packed up to go back to school. Those five each had another turn to spell a word, and if all got their words incorrect, they would all get another turn.
Grand View School sixth-grader Daniel Bright was the only one in that third round to get his word correct; it was "calypso."
"He reads all the time," said Lisa Gillman, Daniel's reading teacher.
The remaining four were then given words to determine a runner-up. One word was contested, but the alternate spelling given by the student was accepted.
Tahlequah Middle School eight-grader Autumn Greer was named the county's runner-up. This was her first major spelling bee, and she said she initially entered as a joke.
"Once I knew I had been chosen and had qualified, I thought maybe this would be my thing," said Autumn, who enjoys art and singing.
Daniel, on the other hand, has won other spelling bees, and competed in the Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee in Muskogee last year.
"Last year, I didn't study and came in third in the county," said Daniel, who is on the Grand View Academic Team and enjoys video games.
While he likes the spelling bees, he said they can be stressful.
"I was in the back, watching everyone spelling the words, and I was worried. I heard a lot of words I would've gotten wrong," Daniel said.
He did express empathy for the other contestants.
"I know how it feels for you to get a hard word and the next person gets an easier one," he said.
Daniel will participate in the Scripps Green Country Regional Bee at Tulsa Tech on Feb. 8. The champion of that bee will win a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
He and the top two finishers from local students will also compete in the Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee on April 3 in the Muskogee Civic Center.
"The Muskogee bee is very big, with about 500 students," said Gillman. "They get cash prizes, goodie bags, a T-shirt, and more."
The mission of the Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee is "to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will assist them all their lives."
