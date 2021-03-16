BY THE NUMBERS: City departments begin process for formulating new budgets

Tahlequah city department heads have submitted their budget requests and are talking with administrators about funding for the upcoming fiscal year.
Mayor Sue Catron and City Administrator Alan Chapman met with department heads last week, and they will meet with the remaining departments over the course of this week and next.
“These initial meetings are always good,” said Catron. “It’s the opportunity for the department heads to discuss their vision for their department, define their priorities, and talk about how things can change to serve the community better.”
Catron said conversation about total revenue projections and the total requests set the stage for future endeavors. However, Catron said some requests aren’t yet known, and officials anticipate some won’t make the final cut.
“But if you don’t dream, talk about how the dream impacts the big picture, how it might be achieved, then you guarantee nothing will improve,” said Catron.
Police Chief Nate King said Tahlequah Police Department is still immersed in the budget process, and he turned in his requests and met with city officials last week.
“This budget request this year I’ve asked for a slight increase — one-tenth of a percent increase,” said King. “Last year, the police department budget was $3,196,000, plus the portion of the SROs. My budget request this year went up $5,296, and that’s including adding payment of 10 lease-purchases of vehicles, which is almost $80,000.”
King also asked for salary increases totaling $17,000 for non-union employees within the department: assistant police chief, administrative assistant, secretary, and six dispatchers.
King said TPD has gone to a Fleet Management System to keep better equipment on the streets of Tahlequah.
“Right now, with our shortages on patrol, our response time has gone up about a minute per call,” said King. “I just ran numbers last night, and our average response time is six minutes and 15 seconds. Obviously for the more high-risk calls or the emergency calls, we have a much faster response time, but those that aren’t an emergency, we might have a slower response time.”
King said the TPD budget last fiscal year was $3,196,722.
Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong said he would like to incorporate automated trucks to reduce exposure to different elements of household waste.
“This will also help the residents in containing their trash and having lose debris everywhere,” said Armstrong.
Landfill fees will cost the department the most, due to the price increase.
“We’re shooting for $640,000 to $700,000, and that will clear what we’re responsible for within the community of Tahlequah. That will also keep our scales and everything fully operational with county trash, such as independent haulers,” said Armstrong.
Solid Waste operates self-funded, and Armstrong said it is a stand-alone entity.
“The money we make here stays in this department, and that’s what supplies us money for our trucks, for the carts all of the residents received, commercial dumpsters, and salaries,” he said.
Armstrong said he met Catron and Chapman for about three hours this week to go over his budget requests.
“We want to iron out everything and we don’t want to leave any stone unturned. We’re looking into the future and what we can do, and a Green Waste program is what we’re striving toward,” said Armstrong. “As the three of us collaborated, we have to nail down this automated system first.”
Ideally, Armstrong said, it would have been great to purchase three new automated trucks, but he said it wouldn’t be fair to charge residents more than what is being collected now.
“It’s one of the lowest rates in the state, but we didn’t want to jack up that price just to get these trucks. We wanted to slowly phase it in, and there’s not going to be another raise or anything like that,” he said. “We’ve been buying the trucks outright so we don’t have to pay the insurance their interests, and we can save a little bit of money.”
The new fiscal year will begin July 1, and the deadline for the budget process is defined by the state.
“There are requirements for communication and feedback from the community and approval by the City Council by early June. Our current goal is to have a draft of the budget to the Council by mid-April,” said Catron.
